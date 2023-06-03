Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 188,116 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,067,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,116 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 6.91% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $1,395,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,358,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,081,042 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,357,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,422,000 after purchasing an additional 168,776 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,028,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,697 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,405,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,591,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,916 shares during the last quarter.

IUSB stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.41. 1,820,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,665,466. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $48.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

