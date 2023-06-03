Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,356,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 117,807 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.39% of Visa worth $1,528,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,277 shares of company stock worth $40,009,794. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of V stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,897,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,784,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $428.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.58. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

