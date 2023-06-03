Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,005,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 52,137 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.55% of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies worth $100,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,092,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 2,407 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $237,546.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,117.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $97.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.47. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $78.26 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WAB. Citigroup upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.20.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

