WhiteCoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $235,931.40 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 2nd. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $22.95 million and approximately $235,931.40 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.54 or 0.00348234 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00013284 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00018609 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000770 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000491 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003716 BTC.

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

