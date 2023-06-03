Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.11

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.11 and traded as low as $5.91. Willamette Valley Vineyards shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 2,376 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $29.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards ( NASDAQ:WVVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of wine. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment is involved in the sales through third parties where prices are given at a wholesale rate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.