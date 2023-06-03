WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $45.45

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.45 and traded as high as $46.31. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $46.31, with a volume of 105,521 shares changing hands.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day moving average is $45.48. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGS. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter worth $8,965,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $6,628,000. O Connor Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,737,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 132,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 52,276 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 652.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 50,469 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

