Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF) Shares Down 3.2%

Wolfden Resources Co. (CVE:WLF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 88,666 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 41,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Wolfden Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$24.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.18.

Get Wolfden Resources alerts:

Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Wolfden Resources Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolfden Resources Company Profile

Wolfden Resources Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and sulphide deposits. Its flagship project is a 100% owned the Rice Island project that covers 2,611 acres of land located in the Snow Lake-Flin Flon greenstone belt, Manitoba.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfden Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfden Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.