XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $700,400.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $700,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 398,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,922,706.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of XPEL stock traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.82. The stock had a trading volume of 116,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 1.91. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.99 and a twelve month high of $87.01.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). XPEL had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The business had revenue of $78.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.06 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in XPEL by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its holdings in XPEL by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in XPEL by 16.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in XPEL by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on XPEL. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of XPEL in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

