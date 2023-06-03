XYO (XYO) Market Cap Achieves $52.65 Million

XYO (XYO) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Over the last week, XYO has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. XYO has a total market capitalization of $52.65 million and approximately $248,459.67 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00006412 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00026185 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019782 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00016087 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001086 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,225.21 or 1.00055844 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00406049 USD and is up 2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $373,929.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

