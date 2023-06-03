YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.31.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YETI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on YETI from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on YETI from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on YETI from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on YETI in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.08. YETI has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in YETI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,058,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in YETI by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,830,000 after purchasing an additional 245,514 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in YETI by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 181,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,342,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,699,000 after buying an additional 56,283 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

