YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.31.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YETI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on YETI from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on YETI from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on YETI from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on YETI in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.08. YETI has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.49.
YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.
