Yokogawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY – Get Rating) were up 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.63 and last traded at $37.63. Approximately 387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.51.

Yokogawa Electric Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average is $33.85.

Yokogawa Electric Company Profile

Yokogawa Electric Corp. engages in the provision of industrial automation, test, and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Control, Measurement, and Navigation & Others. The Control segment manufactures and sells programmable controllers, industrial recorders, flow meters, differential pressure transmitters, and process analyzers.

