Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.43

Shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.43 and traded as high as $1.80. Yunhong CTI shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 21,786 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Yunhong CTI Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yunhong CTI

About Yunhong CTI

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,566 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Yunhong CTI worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. Its products include Novelty Products and Flexible Films. The Novelty Products consist principally of foil and latex balloons and related gift items. The Flexible Films Products include food and other commercial and packaging applications.

