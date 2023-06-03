Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.43

Shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.43 and traded as high as $1.80. Yunhong CTI shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 21,786 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Yunhong CTI Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43.
About Yunhong CTI
Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. Its products include Novelty Products and Flexible Films. The Novelty Products consist principally of foil and latex balloons and related gift items. The Flexible Films Products include food and other commercial and packaging applications.
