Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Receives $30.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.57.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Shares of ZLNDY stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 725.00, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.76.

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

