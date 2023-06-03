Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Acquires 340 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BLK stock traded up $13.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $681.86. The stock had a trading volume of 559,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,635. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $661.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $694.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $785.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $755.92.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.