Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.65% of Wingstop worth $26,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after acquiring an additional 51,296 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,506,000 after buying an additional 59,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,685,000 after buying an additional 11,514 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 774,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,596,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 681,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,501,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ WING traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.77. 523,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,039. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $223.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 98.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.62.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $108.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 38.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wingstop from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wingstop from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wingstop from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $1,022,311.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,376.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $1,022,311.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,376.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $309,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,311.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop Profile

(Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

