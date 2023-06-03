Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $59.41 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,527 shares during the quarter. Airbnb makes up about 2.0% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Airbnb worth $59,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,575 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,719 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Airbnb by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,020,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,442,000 after purchasing an additional 243,926 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,331,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,246,000 after buying an additional 140,302 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Airbnb by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,663,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,900 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.12.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $53,050.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 206,151 shares in the company, valued at $21,872,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $53,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 206,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,872,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $867,153.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,116,972 shares of company stock valued at $245,582,041 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $5.90 on Friday, hitting $118.06. 10,149,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,793,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $144.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

