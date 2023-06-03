Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Increases Stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.14% of Celsius worth $10,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Celsius by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Celsius by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Celsius by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Celsius by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Celsius by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Price Performance

Celsius stock traded up $4.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,600,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,781. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.58. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $140.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. Celsius had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $259.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CELH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,048.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $2,440,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,527.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,048.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,091,150 shares of company stock valued at $102,736,551 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.