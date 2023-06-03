Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 356.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Paycom Software by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,849. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Stock Up 4.3 %

Paycom Software stock traded up $12.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $293.32. 608,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,027. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.21. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $402.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.53.

Paycom Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

See Also

