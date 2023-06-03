Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 214,230 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 214,230 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Block worth $35,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Block by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791,842 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 299.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,799,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,922,000 after buying an additional 2,849,243 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,098,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,374,000 after buying an additional 1,531,462 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Block by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,857,647,000 after buying an additional 1,236,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,663,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Block stock traded up $1.96 on Friday, hitting $63.46. The stock had a trading volume of 10,653,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,625,368. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $93.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. CLSA cut Block from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Block in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Atlantic Securities cut Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.03.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $2,378,443.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,362,959.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $215,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,321.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $2,378,443.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,362,959.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,384 shares of company stock worth $19,997,018. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

