Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 585 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $16,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in CDW by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of CDW by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDW. Citigroup boosted their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,931.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.22. The company had a trading volume of 869,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,796. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.04 and a 200-day moving average of $186.71. CDW Co. has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $215.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

CDW declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

