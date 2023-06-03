Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 905 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,580,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,504 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,497,000 after purchasing an additional 912,421 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 9,361.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 816,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,837,000 after purchasing an additional 807,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,903,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,493,000 after buying an additional 696,100 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TSN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

NYSE TSN traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $51.34. 4,291,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,690,417. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.11 and a 1-year high of $92.32. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.43.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

In other news, insider Brady J. Stewart acquired 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brady J. Stewart bought 2,040 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Soderstrom bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,729.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118 over the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

