Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Trims Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,212,188 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 7,575 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 5.0% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $149,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. KGI Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tesla from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.33.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $6.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,398,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,926,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,220 shares of company stock valued at $29,458,261 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.