Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) CFO Bret Richter Purchases 2,000 Shares

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) CFO Bret Richter acquired 2,000 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.13 per share, with a total value of $118,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,046.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Ziff Davis Stock Up 6.7 %
Shares of ZD opened at $64.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $94.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.07 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.77.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Ziff Davis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.
Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.
