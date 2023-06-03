Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 41.57% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Zscaler updated its Q4 guidance to ~$0.49 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.63-1.64 EPS.

Zscaler Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $142.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.34 and a beta of 0.84. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $194.21.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZS shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Zscaler from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zscaler from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Zscaler from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Zscaler from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.56.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $665,194.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,595,209.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $665,194.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,595,209.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637 in the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 2.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Zscaler by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 5.5% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 2.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.