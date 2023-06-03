Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $182.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.61 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Zumiez updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.73)-$(0.63) EPS.

Zumiez Stock Down 1.5 %

ZUMZ opened at $15.47 on Friday. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $305.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.13 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $742,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,684.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zumiez

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Zumiez by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zumiez by 6,606.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Zumiez by 529.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,225 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Zumiez in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Zumiez from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zumiez in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hard goods which include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

