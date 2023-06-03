Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.73. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZYNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYNE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 408,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,178,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 232,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 67,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.