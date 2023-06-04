11,643 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 116,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 59,168 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 586,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,490,000 after buying an additional 115,295 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 79,587.2% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 37,406 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 414,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 26,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 26,068 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $51.34 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.11 and a 12-month high of $92.32. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In other news, insider Brady J. Stewart purchased 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tyson Foods news, insider Brady J. Stewart acquired 2,040 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara bought 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $1,002,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 115,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,658,576.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118 over the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Featured Stories

