11,951 Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,951 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 693 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,976 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $1,435,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,385.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $1,435,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,385.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,246 shares of company stock valued at $6,254,230. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on First Solar from $205.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.92.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $206.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 530.12 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.77 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.02.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

