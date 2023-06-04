12,561 Shares in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

PCVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Vaxcyte from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

PCVX opened at $50.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.01. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $54.84.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

