150,000 Shares in Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) Bought by Evolution Capital Management LLC

Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC owned 1.63% of Laird Superfood as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSF. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 25,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 59,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 25,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laird Superfood in the 1st quarter worth about $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Laird Superfood Stock Performance

NYSEMKT LSF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,919. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02.

Laird Superfood Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

