17,952 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Purchased by Kercheville Advisors LLC

Kercheville Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.4% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of MRK traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,792,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,144,398. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.05 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $285.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. BTIG Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

