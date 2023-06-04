37,171 Shares in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 37,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 80,450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at $428,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFC stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The company has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.269 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

