3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Cresta Advisors Ltd.

Cresta Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. 3M accounts for about 0.2% of Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock traded up $8.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.53. 14,162,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,630. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. 3M has a 12-month low of $92.38 and a 12-month high of $152.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.69.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

