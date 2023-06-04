40,000 Shares in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Bought by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bunge by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Bunge by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bunge by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BG. StockNews.com began coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bunge from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.20.

BG traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.28. 1,123,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,541. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.09. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $114.81.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.13). Bunge had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

