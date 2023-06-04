400,000 Shares in G Squared Ascend II Inc. (NYSE:GSQB) Purchased by Cowen Investment Management LLC

Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in G Squared Ascend II Inc. (NYSE:GSQB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC owned 2.49% of G Squared Ascend II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in G Squared Ascend II by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 146,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in G Squared Ascend II in the 4th quarter worth about $508,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in G Squared Ascend II in the 3rd quarter worth about $606,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in G Squared Ascend II in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,000,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in G Squared Ascend II by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 576,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after buying an additional 201,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

G Squared Ascend II Price Performance

GSQB stock remained flat at $10.41 during trading on Friday. 213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,021. G Squared Ascend II Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $10.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average of $10.26.

G Squared Ascend II Company Profile

G Squared Ascend II Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on companies operating in the software-as-a service, online marketplaces, mobility 2.0/logistics, FinTech/InsurTech, new age media, and sustainability.

