57,708 Shares in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stem by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,564,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,924,000 after acquiring an additional 90,627 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in Stem by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 868,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after buying an additional 48,655 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stem by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,279,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 268,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Stem by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 36,058 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Stem by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 471,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 251,060 shares during the period. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stem news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $83,657.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,301.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $181,863.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,592.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $83,657.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,422 shares in the company, valued at $705,301.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,132 shares of company stock valued at $297,875 in the last 90 days. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stem Price Performance

NYSE STEM opened at $5.43 on Friday. Stem, Inc. has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $18.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Stem had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 37.59%. The company had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stem, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stem declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 81.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Stem from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stem from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Stem from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stem from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Stem in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

Stem Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

