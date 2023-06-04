690,684 Shares in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Acquired by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 690,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,678,000. Liberty Broadband comprises 7.6% of Kepos Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kepos Capital LP owned approximately 0.47% of Liberty Broadband as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 701.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,240.7% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LBRDK. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,467,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,608. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.30 and its 200 day moving average is $82.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.13. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $68.67 and a twelve month high of $124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($1.32). The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.00 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 104.48% and a return on equity of 11.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Broadband news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $498,050.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,339.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

