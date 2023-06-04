ABBC Coin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $24.86 Million (ABBC)

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 3rd. ABBC Coin has a total market capitalization of $305.19 million and approximately $24.86 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABBC Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ABBC Coin has traded 118% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001398 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000034 BTC.
ABBC Coin Profile
ABBC Coin (CRYPTO:ABBC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,421,681,573 coins. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation. ABBC Coin’s official message board is abbccoin.com/blog. ABBC Coin’s official website is abbccoin.com.
Buying and Selling ABBC Coin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABBC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABBC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABBC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for ABBC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABBC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.