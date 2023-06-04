AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 2.9% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,769,000 after buying an additional 2,442,663 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,486,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,439,000 after buying an additional 366,695 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,588,000 after purchasing an additional 176,026 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,730,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,689,000 after purchasing an additional 389,877 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,315,000 after purchasing an additional 174,102 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,276 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,658 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

Shares of ABBV traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,661,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,455,577. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $131.10 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.34.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

