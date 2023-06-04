ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Price Performance
AEY opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.28. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.50.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter.
About ADDvantage Technologies Group
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of turn-key wireless infrastructure services for wireless carriers, tower companies, and equipment manufacturers. It also distributes and services a line of electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry. The firm operates through the Wireless Infrastructure Services (Wireless) and Telecommunications (Telco) segments.
