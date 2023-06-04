Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $10.35 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $10,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 45.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $188.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.56, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.02 and a 12-month high of $284.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.84 and its 200 day moving average is $239.60.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.38.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

