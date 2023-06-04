Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $12.86 Million Stock Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 973,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.75% of Hercules Capital worth $12,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 50.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 19,566 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on HTGC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Hercules Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Shares of HTGC opened at $14.70 on Friday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.79%. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gayle A. Crowell acquired 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $98,352.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,622.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gayle A. Crowell acquired 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $98,352.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,622.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wade Loo acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,305.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,655 shares of company stock worth $152,399. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

See Also

