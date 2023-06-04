Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $4.81 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,020 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Lincoln National worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,081 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,691,000 after acquiring an additional 26,946 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lincoln National by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,101,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,185,000 after acquiring an additional 41,656 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,440,000 after acquiring an additional 411,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,339,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,555,000 after acquiring an additional 16,180 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LNC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

LNC stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.49. 3,385,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182,274. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.03. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $57.58.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 17.97%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.38%.

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In other Lincoln National news, Director Gary C. Kelly acquired 7,838 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.52 per share, with a total value of $200,025.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,978.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

