Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $5.01 Million Stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,703,000 after acquiring an additional 58,655 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 6,664,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,688,000 after acquiring an additional 57,038 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,071,000 after acquiring an additional 323,128 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,362,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,402,000 after acquiring an additional 235,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at $81,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

WMG stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.34. 2,758,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,366,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.60. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $38.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.93.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 192.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMG shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Warner Music Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.73.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

