Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $6.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.99. 8,823,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,365,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.52.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

