Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 4,917 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $11,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after acquiring an additional 13,823 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,878,000 after acquiring an additional 15,958 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $84.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.36. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.