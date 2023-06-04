Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 629 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,081,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,890,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,931,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,842,000 after acquiring an additional 292,500 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 465,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,206,000 after acquiring an additional 32,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MPC traded up $3.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,627,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,436. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $138.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

