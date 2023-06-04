Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,935,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

ARE stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.37. The company had a trading volume of 971,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,061. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $110.64 and a one year high of $172.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.11.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 106.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARE. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

