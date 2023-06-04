Algorand (ALGO) Hits Market Cap of $1.10 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and approximately $18.97 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00054192 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00039814 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00017790 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006035 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,633,296,733 coins and its circulating supply is 7,245,827,232 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

