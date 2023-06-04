Allego (ALLG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, June 5th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allego Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLG opened at $2.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Allego has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $9.43.

Get Allego alerts:

Institutional Trading of Allego

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Allego during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,084,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Allego by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 84,292 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Allego during the first quarter worth $120,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Allego during the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allego during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Allego

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Allego from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

(Get Rating)

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.